Former Star Daniel Ruffin Next Peoria High Coach

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The new basketball coach at Peoria High School is an extension of the last two coaches.

Former Peoria High School star player Daniel Ruffin will take over the program at his Alma mater, pending school board approval. Ruffin helped lead the Lions to consecutive state tiles in 2003 and 2004.

He won those state titles playing for Hall of Fame coach Chuck Buescher. Ruffin succeeds his father Dan, who announced his retirement after coaching the program the past 16 years.

“Having the opportunity to run the program and kinda start from scratch for the most part,” Daniel Ruffin said. “I had an opportunity to lead it as a player and now I have the opportunity to lead it as the head coach, and just trying to bring the buzz back and some excitement.”

Ruffin has been an assistant coach on his father’s staff last eight years.