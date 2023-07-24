MOSSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The young girls of the Morton Mayhem huddled and gave a loud shout before their game.

“1-2-3, Mayhem!”

It may have looked like mayhem but having teams play in the a three-on-three soccer tournament was a goal set by Tessa Sutton months ago.

“When we formed her foundation, this was the top thing on her list as a fundraiser because soccer was her life,” said Tessa’s mother Michelle Sutton.

Tessa Sutton’s two-year battle with cancer may have ended in March but her goal of raising support and increasing awareness of pediatric cancer is alive. A 60-team fundraising soccer tournament over the weekend is proof.

“Tessa always loved helping people,” said Dunlap High School junior Devyn Davis, one of the Sutton’s best friends. “She loved soccer. Combining both things is a big way to honor her.”

Some of Sutton’s former high school and club soccer teammates formed a team for this event. They say Tessa would have loved the first Team Tessa 3-on-3 soccer tournament.

“She’s always loved 3v3 since we we did them (as youth soccer players), always talked about how much she loved them,” said Davis, a former teammate of Sutton’s. “I knew it was a big idea for her.”

Dunlap senior Abbie Gleason was recently given the Tessa Sutton Courage Award by her team.

“She would love it and think it’s great. She loved 3v3 tournaments,” Gleason said of her former teammate Sutton. “There’s nothing she’d rather do than play soccer, she’d love it.”

Her former teammates made a tournament jersey for Tessa and laid it at her gravesite after the tournament.

“When she couldn’t play we decided to play for her,” said Elly Bare, one of Sutton’s former club soccer teammates. “Seeing everyone here in her honor is a big deal.”