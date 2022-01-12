Former Washington Player Jumps at Chance to Cook for Basketball Team

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lexie Heinold has come full circle.

The former Washington High School basketball player is back at the place where she played college basketball. But in a different capacity with students.

“Being back on campus, I see them everyday,” Heinold said. “I get to interact with them when they come into the dining hall.”

Heinold helps oversee the catering and the food service at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Her job title is production manager for Sodexo.

Her social media followers know here as ‘The Traveling Baker.’

And a couple weeks ago she was part of a special trip to Arizona. She was on a weeklong road trip with the ONU women’s basketball team.

“The biggest headache for big trips like this is feeding the team,” Heinold explained. “Trying to figure out where we’ll have the next meal, who’s going to order it, who’s going to wait in line…”

Enter, the Traveling Baker. Heinold was asked to come on that trip in December to feed the team in their 20-person Airbnb.

“It was something I enjoyed. I love cooking for people and getting to do it for my alma mater (was special),” said Heinold, who graduated from Washington in 2008.

The former basketball player was a hit as the basketball team’s chef.

“It was fun for me to serve them a home-cooked meal while we were out there You get to give back in a different way,” Heinold said. “I love to pour into people and being able to pour into them with my food is pretty special,” she said.

“I actually asked the coach, ‘Can I solidify my spot for the future? Can we just continue to do this?”