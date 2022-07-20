WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Alec Peters knows he is having a successful summer basketball camp.

He knows by the size of the check he donates to the KB Strong Foundation.

Peters, a former Washington star and current European professional basketball player, presented a check for $4,500 from his camp to help in the fight against glioblastoma on Wednesday. The KB Strong Foundation is named after former Washington High School coach Kevin Brown, who died in 2019 from the aggressive brain cancer called glioblastoma.

“His family has done an incredible job of keeping that (fight) relevant and keeping that going,” Peters said. “Making sure we are all part of that fight. Every year we get to do this camp we get to add more money and help better the lives of the people that are fighting that brain cancer that Coach Brown had.”

Peters is headed to Greece this fall to play his sixth season of pro basketball. His third annual youth basketball camp is being held at Washington High School.