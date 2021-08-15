Fox Lake Wiffle Ball Thriving In Eighth Year

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eight years ago, Normal’s Kyler Stork started a wiffle ball tournament in the Twin Cities.

Now that tournament is in it’s eighth year and thriving.

Stork founded the “Fox Lake Wiffle Ball Tournament” to honor the life of former Normal West baseball player Michael Collins, who was killed in a car accident when hit by a drunk driver.

This year’s tournament included eight teams that raised money for the M-C Strong Foundation, which was started after Michael Collins’ death.

“We didn’t think it would blow up like this but it just took off,” Stork said. “So each year we try and remember his legacy, just saying ‘No’ to drunk driving and try to raise money each year for his cause and keep the cause going.”

“There’s a lot of emotion, passion, everyone loves to come out and play. It’s for a good casue,” tournament commissioner Tanner Peterson said. “There’s an entry fee but there’s a ton of people who just put in extra so we can donate more to the MC Strong Foundation.”

The tournament moved to Hudson a few years ago and is now played next to a corn field, just like in “Field of Dreams.”