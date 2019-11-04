Freshman Goalie Helps Morton to “Elite” Season

The Morton soccer team has set the program record for most victories in one season. The Potters are just one win away from state thanks to their two goalkeepers.

After an injury to starting goalkeeper Connor Loudermilk in the sectional semifinal, the Morton soccer team brought in back up goalie Sox Short, a freshman who helped lead the Potters to its first sectional championship since 1993.

“I just got to be ready all the time and I know that Connor needed me and I needed to take the win for him,” said Short. “I wasn’t going to let the team down, or him.”

” I knew he could handle it, he could handle the pressure,” said the injured Loudermilk. “He’s been with me every single day of practice. I just knew he had it in him, he just makes me proud, he’s a hell of a goalkeeper.”

Short has filled in admirably for Loudermilk between the posts in Morton’s last two wins, and Potters head coach Tory DeLong says the freshman has shown great determination in goal.

“The worst job in soccer is being the backup goalie because you never know when you’re going to get thrown in there,” said DeLong. “And sure enough, he was thrown in there and sure enough, he’s been thrown in there and he’s been absolutely stellar for us. I’m just happy for him, sad for Connor obviously, but just so happy that he got a chance to step up, it’s fantastic.”

But the Potters know they wouldn’t be here without Loudermilk’s efforts this season. So they helped they helped wheel the injured keeper out to get the Sectional championship. It’s a moment he says he will never forget.

“It was a moment that I might ever experience again and I’m just glad they let me have it,” said Loudermilk. “I’m just proud of these boys, this team is a good atmosphere. We knew we were going this far, we shouldn’t have been a three seed. We’re number one, baby.”

With Sox Short in goal and the Potters offense attacking on all-cylinders, Morton is just one win away from state.