From East Peoria to Team USA? David Perkins Hopes So

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He’s hitting golf balls inside now.

But Wednesday David Perkins will be playing alongside some of the country’s top amateurs in Florida. The Illinois State senior is one of 16 players invited to a practice session in hopes of making the U.S. Walker Cup team.

“I definitely won’t be scared away by these guys,” Perkins said. “It’ll be fun to get to know them on a different level. And compete in something other than a tournament.”

The East Peorian, who was named third team All-American by PING, had three top 20 finishes in significant tournaments this year and tied for 23rd at the U.S Amateur Championship. He’s ranked 36th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

“For a lot of people, it hasn’t been the best year,” Perkins said. “Luckily I’ve been able to take advantage of tournaments, play well in events that we didn’t know we’d have. For me it’s been a good year.”

The Walker Cup is biennial competition between America’s top amateur players and those from Great Britain and Ireland. The 2021 Walker Cup is hosted by the U.S. at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. on May 8-9.

Perkins just finished his final exams at ISU and will play at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club from Dec. 16-18. He understands this week could be a big step in earning a spot on the team that represents the U.S. in this spring’s Walker Cup.

“It would be very cool to come from East Peoria and represent our country in an event that,” Perkins said. “To host an event and win it on our soil would be really cool.”