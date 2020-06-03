From Sports Fields to the Medical Field: Brimfield Grad Morgan Florey

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This is the first year without softball for Morgan Florey.

She says she really can’t remember a year when she didn’t have games.

“I definitely miss the game,” said Florey. “It’s such a weird and good feeling to grow up and see that else there is in life, besides softball.”

Florey was all-state player at Brimfield High school and pitched her team to a state runner-up finish in 2015. Then she had a standout college career at Evansville, which included a record-setting junior season when she struck out 303 hitters.

She graduated from college last year. worked in a neuro intensive care unit in Evansville but moved back to Peoria to take a job at OSF in February, right when the nation was bracing for the COVID-19 outbreak.

She says her biggest challenges as a nurse on an acute neurology floor is caring for patients who can’t have family members with them because of coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s really hard to see patients without family members,” Florey says. “Sometimes that’s the way of communicating through patients, through family members.”

She knows the feeling of going through the hostpital by herself. She’s been a nurse and a patient during the pandemic.

She gave birth to her son Maverick in April.

“There were no visitors allowed. we went through the Emergency Department,” Florey said. “We were going down hallways and there wasn’t a soul there. I said’ ‘I don’t think this is the normal experience.'”

She and her fiance have an October wedding date but she’s not sure she’ll be able to have the full wedding that’s planned.

But she does believe one thing. She believes the experience of playing high-level athletics is beneficial to her career as a nurse.

“I definitely think softball and being a student-athlete and learning all these things has helped me become a good nurse,” Florey said. “The teamwork, the team bonding you build within a softball family, you do the same thing at work.”