From Sports Fields to the Medical Field: Mapleton’s Katie David

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Katie David has one season left of being a student-athlete.

The former Illinois Central College pitcher is navigating through the end of her softball career and the start of her nursing career.

“It doesn’t seem real yet because it feels like I was a freshman and I was pitching here for my first time saying, ‘Wow, I can’t do this.’ But now it’s all I want to do,” David said.

The Lewis University senior had no idea the challenges this year would bring. Her softball season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said goodbye to her clinical group and had to finish the semester from home in Mapleton.

“Coming back home and doing nursing school online was not really fun,” said David. “When I go back for my next clinical rotation, we will have to get tested for coronavirus.”

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the Illini Buffs High School grad really didn’t know where she wanted to put her nursing energies. Now she thinks she wants to care for seniors.

“At first I thought it was scary but now it’s something I want to learn more about,” David said. “With this COVID stuff, I want to learn more myself, so I can help others.”

And her softball career background in handy working with a team on a hospital floor. And she says it’s a great icebreaker with patients.

“Softball has allowed me to talk and meet so many new people,” David said. “When I go to see my patients, I feel like I have more to talk about. a lot of times, I see that if I introduce myself as a softball player at Lewis, it gives them something to ask me about.”