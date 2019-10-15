‘Game 7 Sports’ Has First Home Base

TOWANDA, Ill. — Game 7 Sports is safe at home.

The three-year-old McLean County-based sports league has a 65,000 square foot home base for its baseball and softball programs. Game 7 unveiled an indoor hitting facility in Towanda on Saturday.

The faith based league, which was founded in 2016 and started playing games a year later, was the creation of former University High School baseball coach Jim Collins. It never really had a home base until it moved into this facility at 202 West Adams Street in Towanda.

Collins and his son Michael came up with the idea of a sports league that develops “leaders by helping coaches and athletes grow in their faith.”

Michael Collins, a former Normal West High School and Heartland Community College baseball player, was killed in a car accident in 2014 but the dream of the sports league lives on. Game 7 is part of the MCStrong Foundation, which was launched after Michael’s death.

Game 7 started with two baseball teams three years ago and has grown into an organization with over two dozen teams now.