BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Wilson Georges was a freshman, his Limestone track and field team finished last in the Mid-Illini Conference.

This year the Rockets are the champs and have big momentum heading into Wednesday’s class 2A sectional at Metamora.

“My freshman year we weren’t near as competitive as this in conference with a chance to win. I’ll give everything I’ve got for this team,” said Georges. “And do everything I can to see that I leave this program in a better place than we found it.”

The Limestone senior is the top area runner in the 800, 1600 and 3200 heading into the sectional. He hopes to qualify for state in all three along with the Rockets 4×800 relay.

And this year, he hopes to bring a handful of his teammates to state next week.

“I think we’re going to have a really big team at state. We’re going to have a lot of kids in the hotels in Charleston, a lot on the bus going down to the blue track (at Eastern Illinois University) . This is where the fun really begins. It’s what we’ve been training for. I like where we are at and I think the rest of the team does too. We just have to keep on working.”