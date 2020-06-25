Gillum Earns ISU’s Top Student Honor

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora native Jake Gillum is an All-Missouri Valley performer in track and field and cross country at Illinois State University.

But what he is doing outside of athletics has earned him the top university wide honor for students at ISU; Jake is one of 14 students this year to be named a Bone Scholar.

“I’m proud to be a Redbird, I think that the Bone Scholarship is a reflection of that. I work the athlete side day in and day out. At practice, before practice, after practice,” Gillum said, who will begin his senior year at ISU in the fall. “My identity is tied up a lot in running because that’s what I love to do and that’s what I spend a lot of time doing.”

But that’s hardly all Jake has to offer. In the classroom, he boasts a perfect 4.0 grade point average going in to his senior year while also holding a student employment job.

And in the community, Jake volunteers with mentor programs at Twin Cities elementary schools as well as being active in pen pal programs, something he takes great pride in.

“I definetly get a lot out of it knowing that there’s people out there watching and that it means something to be an ISU Redbird,” Gillum said. “And that the students look up to you, want to be like you and love writing to you and hearing from you.”

The two-time IHSA state champion earned his wings as a Metamora Redbird, but his time as an ISU Redbird has helped set the table for a big future for Jake Gillum.

“I’ve been able to really experience all that ISU and Bloomington-Normal have to offer,” Gillum said. “I wouldn’t be able to do all that I do without a community and a school that gave me those opportuinties.”