PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Lights On, Peoria is a Peoria Public Schools weekend after-school program, focusing on giving students at Peoria High, and Manual Academy, an escape.

“We really wanna give our students someplace they can come, that they can feel like they don't have to be on the street, they don't have to just stay at home," said Tagwana Webster with Lights On, Peoria.