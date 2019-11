PEORIA, Ill. — Normal West beat Normal Community 65-52 to complete an unbeaten four-game run through the Intercity Tournament at Central Catholic High School on Tuesday.

The Wildcats won their first outright Intercity girls basketball title in 19 years.

Peoria High and Dunlap won semifinal games at the Limestone Thanksgiving Tournament. The Lions and Eagles will meet for the tournament title Wednesday night at 7:30.