BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- Matthew Leritz and Cory Noe scored 18 points apiece to lead Illinois Wesleyan to a 74-67 win over Carthage in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin tournament quarterfinals Tuesday at Shirk Center.

The win sends third-seeded IWU (18-8) to a semifinal match-up with second-seeded Augustana Friday. The game will be at tournament host and top-seed North Central.