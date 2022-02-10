PEORIA (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ella Lune scored 24 points to lead top-ranked Brimfield to a 50-19 win over visiting Rockridge on Thursday night.

The Indians, ranked No. 1 in class 1A, will take a 25-4 record into regional play next week.

Peoria High finished the regular season with a convincing 70-13 win over rival Manual. The Lions cap a 10-0 Big 12 Conference record with the win.

Other girls basketball winners Thursday included Notre Dame, Normal Community, Elmwood, Lewistown and Central Catholic.

Enjoy the highlights.