PEORIA, Ill. — Normal U-High held Illini West scoreless in the first quarter and went on to a 42-25 win in a class 2A girls basketball sectional semifinal at Macomb High School Monday.

The Pioneers will play Quincy Notre Dame for the sectional title. QND beat Knoxville, 39-28.

In class 1A: Lexington was eliminated from sectional play. In class 3A: East Peoria, Limestone and Canton advanced with regional wins.

Enjoy the highlights.