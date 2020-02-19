Girls Basketball Recap for Feb. 18, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — Lewistown and Illini Bluffs will meet again in a girls basketball sectional.

Lewistown beat Princeville, 56-48, and IB beat Brimfield, 57-30, in the class 1A Havana sectional Tuesday. They will play for the sectional championship Thursday, one year after Lewistown beat Illini Bluffs for a sectional title.

Fieldcrest and Prairie Central lost their sectional semifinal games.

In the large school girls regionals, Morton and Washington won at the Washington regional. Richwoods and Geneseo won at the Canton regional.

Peoria High and rock Island won at the Galesburg regoinal. Normal West beat Normal Community and advances to play Lincoln-Way West in a 4A regional.

