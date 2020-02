PEORIA, Ill. — A pair of state-ranked schools won girls basketball games on Wednesday.

Richwoods, ranked sixth in class 3A in Illinois, beat crosstown rival Notre Dame, 53-21. The hoist Knights were led by senior Nia Williams who scored 18.

Princeville, ranked fifth in class 1A, beat Mercer County, 64-36. Princeville closes the season Saturday with a home game against Knoxville, ranked third in class 2A.