Girls Basketball Recap for Feb. 6, 2020

PEORIA,Ill. — Hanna Hicks scored 20 points on her senior night and led host Illini Bluffs to a 59-47 win over seventh-ranked Brimfield in girls basketball Thursday.

The game could be a preview of a class 1A sectional match-up in two weeks. The game was also the final one at home for coach Jim Robertson, who is retiring after 30 years at Illini Bluffs.

Elsewhere, Bloomington Central Catholic capped off an unbeaten conference season with a 54-52 win over St. Joe-Ogden to win the Illini Prairie title. Ridgeview, Eureka and Fieldcrest won their season finales and will share the Heart of Illinois Conference title.

Host Princeville rallied to beat Knoxville, 43-37, in a match-up of state-ranked teams.