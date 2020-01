PEORIA, Ill. — Maddy Becker hit six of Morton’s eight three-pointers as the top-ranked girls basketball team in class 3A improved to 20-0 with a 47-17 win at Dunlap.

Elsewhere, senior Hannah Alvey scored 17 points and Hanna Hicks added 14 as host Illini Bluffs beat Elmwood 58-38.

Enjoy the highlights.