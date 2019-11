PEORIA, Ill. — Girls basketball began around the state on Monday.

Among the highlights on opening night: Lewistown’s Sydney Shaeffner scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the Indians 79-48 win over Canton.

Illini Bluffs, which had its starting five still playing volleyball Saturday in the state championship match, won its opener despite a lack of practice, 60-29, over Havana.

U-High and Central Catholic won games in the Intercity Tournament in Bloomington.