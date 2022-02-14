PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Claire McDougall scored 20 points as Washington outlasted host Metamora, 50-49, in a class 3A regional semifinal on Monday.

Washington will face Notre Dame for the regional title Thursday night. The Irish advanced with a 65-35 win over Dunlap.

Peoria High will play Morton in the class 3A Peoria regional on Thursday. The Lions advanced with a 53-37 win over Limestone; the Lady Potters beat Richwoods, 47-34, in the other regional semifinal.

Other girls basketball regional semifinal winners Monday included Normal Community, Bloomington, IVC, Havana, Brimfield, Prairie Central and Fieldcrest.

Enjoy the highlights.