NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- At a special meeting of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees Saturday, the board approved a resolution for the construction of an indoor practice facility, where the current football practice field is located.

ISU Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan said the project, which is not to exceed $11.5 million, will be funded primarily though the departments fundraising efforts, as well as other income generated by athletics.