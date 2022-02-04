Girls Basketball Roundup For Feb. 4, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two of the top central Illinois girls basketball teams met in Peoria to decide the Big Twelve Conference Championship.

State-ranked Peoria High knocked off state-ranked Notre Dame 47-36 to earn the Big Twelve title. Aaliyah Guyton led the Lions with 17 points in the victory.

In the Mid-Illini Conference, Morton and Washington were winners. And in the Heart Of Illinois Conference, Fieldcrest and Eureka each pick up victories as the two programs share the regular season championship.

Enjoy the highlights!