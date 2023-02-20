PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The girls basketball postseason gets turned-up on a notch win sectionals start on Tuesday.

Washington and Peoria High are in separate semifinals at the class 3A Richwoods sectional. The Panthers play Geneseo at 6 p.m. and the Lions face Galesburg at 7:30 p.m.

Similarly, Elmwood and Havana are in opposite semifinal games at the class 1A Abingdon sectional. The Trojans play Brown County while the Ducks face Annawan.

Conference rivals Dee-Mack and Eureka head to the 2A Rockridge sectional for semifinal games Tuesday. If the Chiefs beat Monmouth-Roseville and the Hornets beat Sherrard, they’d meet for the sectional title Thursday.

Fieldcrest faces Bishop McNamara play at the 2A Coal City sectional Tuesday night while Normal Community faces United Township in a 4A sectional semifinal.