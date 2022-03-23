BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s no longer strange to see pony tails on hockey players.

It’s not guys with long hair.

“When people ask what I play, I say hockey,” said Avery Rosinski. “They say ‘What? Hockey is not a sport girls play.’ But now it’s getting exposed. It’s a cool sport.”

Rosinski, 17, is a junior at Eureka High School. She drives to the Twin Cities two-to-three times a week to practice with her Bloomington Revolution teammates.

For years, girls who wanted to play hockey had to join a boys team. Six years ago, the Revolution started an all-girls hockey club with 25 players.

Now there’s 85 girls in the program with players coming from Peoria, Pekin, Bloomington, Champaign, Springfield, all over to play hockey.



“They get to be part of a team, which is huge,” said Bloomington Revolution president Doug Kent. “When we were younger my daughter played on boys teams only. There weren’t girls teams. It’s such a different dynamic playing with girls. It’s amazing.”

Two weeks ago, the Revolution hosted a 17-team tournament. Every team was all-female.

“When I started, it was me and one other girl,” said Avery Salmon of Pekin. “I’ve seen it grow. It’s absolutely amazing. Now you go and there’s girls hockey.”

Some girls in central Illinois drive to Chicago to play on club teams. There are more teams with more girls players than ever before.

And the sport is giving young ladies opportunities they never thought they’d have. Like college scholarships.

“Hockey has definitely impacted my life. I really hope to bring that into my college years,” Rosinski said. “It’s a great stress reliever. It’s given me skills like leadership. I hope to carry that into college.”