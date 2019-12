PEORIA, Ill. — State-ranked Lewistown got a good test and passed in on Thursday.

The Indians (11-0) got 21 points from Anna Heffren and won at Princeville, 59-51, in a key non-conference battle. Lewistown, which made 12 three-pointers, is ranked second in the class state 1A rankings.

Meanwhile, Knoxville rallied from a seven-point deficit to beat Illini Bluffs, 47-45, as part of the Knoxville-Abingdon Holiday Tournament.