PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A cold, rainy morning in central Illinois did not stop area girls soccer teams from action on the pitch.

At Dunlap, the Eagles pick up a 2-0 victory over Richwoods behind goals from Elise Grant and Abbie Gleason.

In a thriller at Washington, the Panthers beat United Township 4-3 thanks to a hat trick from Jenna Kinney and one goal from Clara Berg.

Enjoy the highlights!