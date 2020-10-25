Girls Swimming & Diving Sectional Recap

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school girls swimming and diving season ended Saturday with sectional meets across the state.

At the Normal sectional, Normal West sophomore Marnie Howard wins the diving meet with a score of 458. Bloomington junior Nataya Boulware finished second with 416 points.

Normal U-High is the sectional team champ, led by junior Olivia Haerr who took second place in three individual events. Metamora’s Anna Peplowski won four meets in her final swimming event of her high school career, while Normal West senior Ali Pearson won two events.

At the Rock Island sectional, Dunlap earned a runner up finish. Dunlap (151) finished second place to sectional champion Moline (221).