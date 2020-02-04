Girls Wrestlers Enjoyed First Peoria Area Competition

PEORIA, Ill. — Girls wrestling is an emerging sports in Illinois.

Last Thursday, Limestone High School hosted the first all-girls high school wrestling meet in the Peoria area. And local competitors hope there are more of those type of wrestling opportunities on the horizon.

“Most of the time (meets) are located up by Chicago, the girls tournaments,” said East Peoria sophomore Kyra Coyle-Desilets. “This is the first one I have been to that’s around my area. It’s nice to see more girls coming out.”

Richwoods has 16 girls on its boys wrestling roster this year. Those young ladies hope the sport grows to a point where the Illinois High School Association can make girls-only teams.

“As a female wrestler, it just goes to show how many opportunities are finally being formed,” said Richwoods junior Maria Lopez. “It shows the progressiveness Peoria has to create girls wrestling into (an IHSA) sanctioned sport. It’s so exciting.”