NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal Community High senior Ali Ince is just two weeks away from competing for Team USA is Puerto Rico. Her love of running started at local events when she was young.

I did a lot of fun runs in town. You’re in the four-year-old division you race the four-year-old. But I would always be like Can I race the five-year-old race and the six-year-old race. Like Can I just keep going?” Ali Ince

Just as she finished middle school, one race made Ali realize what her future could hold as she hit a milestone even her parents doubted she could reach.

“I was going to be a freshman and there was a lot of upperclassmen in the race,” Ali said. “And I was like ‘Okay I’m just going to set a big goal, like break a five-minute mile.’

“And my parents were like ‘There’s no way you’re going to do that. That’s insane.’ And I think I went and ran 4:58. I hadn’t raced in a while because of Covid. And then I came back and ran a sub-five mile for the first time.”

Now three years later, she’s headed to the Pan-American u-20 Championships after competing around the country.

Ali said she makes it a point to see sights and tourist attractions during trips, saying she “doesn’t just focus on the race.”

And the day that Ali qualified for Puerto Rico, her family then had two things to celebrate.

“The day of the finals it was my mom’s birthday,” Ali said. “So it was a pretty good day. So we went to get ice cream right after. I think she was pretty happy, she said it was a pretty good gift.”

When the team arrives in two weeks, Ali will be sure to soak in every moment.