Goal! Peoria’s first professional soccer team to release schedule soon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Professional soccer made its way to Peoria with the new team, the Peoria City. Soon, players will be on the field and ready to welcome fans.

“On behalf of our ownership group, we cannot thank the Peoria community enough for the patience and support in our launch of Peoria City,” said John Dorn, Peoria City managing partner. The work of Jim DeRose and Tim Regan and the incredible vision for the Peoria community of Kim Blickenstaff is a testament to the commitment, values, and culture of the Peoria community. We are humbled and excited to be part of that.“

The Peoria City will be in the League Two Central Conference Deep North Division as announced in 2020. It will face opponents like the Des Moines Menace, FC Manitoba, Minneapolis City SC, St. Croix SC, and Thunder Bay Chill.

The official schedule will be announced Jan. 27, and the team will play its home games at Bradley University’s Shea Stadium.

Franchise branding marks, technical staff, team roster, ticket plans, and single-game promotions are expected to roll out through the rest of the winter and into spring.

