Good Advice Guided Katie Steinman to Impressive High School Golf Career

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Katie Steinman hoped she’d be preparing to play in her fourth consecutive state golf championship meet.

Maybe even help Central Catholic win state for the second team in three years. But there won’t be a state meet this month for Illinois high school golfers.

“I would have been trying to go for four Top 10’s (in state finals), everything like that,” Steinman said. “Trying to go for a second state championship. But I’m not able to do that.”



Steinman actually never thought she’d be talking about state golf championships. Growing up, she thought she’d be more interested in helping her school win basketball state trophies.

“I really did think I was going to play basketball, that’s what I wanted to do. Go play in college,” Steinman admitted. “I started (playing) in first grade for basketball.”

She still plays basketball for the Saints but she started taking the game of golf seriously in junior high. Then she started entering summer tournaments when she entered high school.

Now she’s one of the state’s top prep players on one of the top girls teams in the state.

Central Catholic will play in Wednesday’s regional in Pontiac and will be favored to advance to next week’s sectional. With the state meet canceled by the pandemic, that will mark the end of Steinman’s prep career.

Central Catholic coach Dean Glesing said he first saw her play when she was in junior high.

“I realized pretty quickly she was a special talent, Glesing said. “At that point, at her age, the distance she could hit the ball. It looked effortless.”

But in eighth grade, Steinman was playing five sports: cross country, golf, basketball, volleyball and track. And she admitted her golf game was a little frustrating.

But while she was playing casual rounds on Sunday afternoons with her family she got some pretty good advice from her first two coaches. Her mom and dad.

Her mother Melissa is a former Central Catholic golfer. She says he father Steve picked up golf after his baseball and fast pitch softball playing days were over.

“They were so good, they said ‘you’ve got to stay calm.’ Golf is a frustrating sport,” Steinman said of her parents. “They were really good at teaching me how to stay calm and do well in difficult situations.”

Judging by her golf game, it appears she’s a good listener.