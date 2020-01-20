Gorman, Liberatore Reunite at Cardinal Caravan

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The Cardinal Caravan visited East Peoria Friday and Bloomington Saturday, and with that, a pair of childhood friends made their first public appearances as new teammates.

Last week, the St. Louis Cardinals traded for left handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, who has a long friendship with former Peoria Chiefs slugger Nolan Gorman- the two became friends at the age of five.

Both players are condiered top prospects in the Cardinals farm system, and they can’t believe that are living out their childhood dreams of playing in the same organization.