Governor May Have Tipped His Hand on IHSA Winter Sports Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — While the Illinois High School Association waits for direction on guidelines for its winter sports, the governor may have already given his opinion.

The IHSA is hoping it can conduct interscholastic sports this winter but is asking for assistance from the state in developing guidelines for its schools. It hopes to announce winter sports guidelines Oct. 28.

In his daily press COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker was asked about the possibility of youth sports being played this winter.

“In Illinois we are seeing the (COVID) numbers go up, literally all across the state. So we are going to be very careful about whatever guidance gets issued for school sports for the winter,” Pritzker said.

The IHSA winter sports season is scheduled to begin Nov. 16 with practices for sports like basketball, wrestling and boys swimming.

“We’ve tried to be careful about everything we’ve been doing, so we don’t have a significant surge,” Pritzker said. “lllinois has done a better job, I think, than most states, certainly the ones surrounding us. And we’d like to keep it that way.”