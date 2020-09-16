Governor Not Swayed By High School Football in Surrounding States

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. ( WMBD/WYZZ) — It doesn’t appear Governor J.B. Pritzker is going to be swayed by high school football coaches this weekend.

Coaches from around the state are staging a “Let Us Play” rally in Chicago and Springfield with the goal of getting fall sports and activities back in full swing. Chief among the objectives — get high school football games back on fall Friday nights, like they are in surrounding states.

However, in a news conference Tuesday, Pritzker made it clear where he stands on getting high school football games played this fall in Illinois.

“Look, I’m not willing to sacrifice people’s lives or their health,” Pritzker said when asked about the return of football now. “Neither the children nor the parents, who would be effected also.”

The Illinois High School Association, under direction from the state, moved prep football from the fall to the spring. Football, boys soccer and volleyball are considered “at risk” sports by the Illinois Department of Public Health and their seasons have been postponed until March.