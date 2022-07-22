PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The USSSA Pride pulled away late from the Vipers with a grand slam in the 7th to win 7-3 on their second night of WPF games in Peoria.

In the top of the first, Ali Aguilar hit a grounder at second that was bobbled and got her aboard via an error. Later in the inning, Chelsea Goodacre hit a single down the left field line to score Aguilar and put them up 1-0.

The Vipers would answer in the top of the second with a no-doubter home run from Arizona State’s Morgan Howe to tie it at 1-1.

They entered the top of the 7th tied at three before a grand slam by Abbey Cheek gave them the lead for good.

The last game of the series will be Saturday night at the Louisville Sluggers Complex.