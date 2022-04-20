EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Hanna Evans says it feels like she’s been at Illinois Central College forever.

“I live 30 minutes away so I remember all the drives I take every day I come here,” said the Chillicothe-native. “So that makes it feel like I’ve been here a while.”

Truth is, the former IVC High School softball star has been at ICC awhile. She first enrolled in 2019 but her 2020 and 2021 seasons were shortened by COVID and don’t count against her eligibility.

The standout pitcher and hitter is enjoying her first full season playing for the Cougars. And she could come back for a fourth season and use her final year of ICC eligibility next spring.

“I’ve got a really good opportunity for this third year.” Evans said. “And possibly another if I want to.”

Sophomore ICC players are paired with freshmen as team mentors. Those upper classmen are ‘mothers’ to their first-year players as they adjust to life in junior college.

But Evans has been around so long, she’s considered the team grandmother.

“They do call her grandma,” said ICC softball coach Heather Doty with a smile.

Said Evans: “I’ve been here three years, I’m the oldest on the team. I’m the grandma of the team and (the players) can ask me anything.”

As good as Evans is on the field, her experience around campus has become extremely valuable to her teammates.

“When students have questions about anything, they will ask their teammates,” Doty said. “They ask about classes, instructors, is it better to be on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule? Having Hanna around is so important in that way.”

Evans has most of the answers for her teammates but she’s still deciding whether she wants to come back for a fourth year at ICC. Her team’s ability to make the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament may have an impact on that decision.

“Our goal is to go to nationals, which would be amazing because I haven’t gone yet, said Evans. “We have our Region (24) games in early May. It depends on what happens there.”