Green Getting Plenty of Peoria Support as He Launches NFL Career

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The city that helped launch his football career is ready to help him take a big step.

Two Peoria men who helped Kendrick Green earn a college scholarship and an All-America honor are also glad he’s earning shot at a pro football career. Green, the junior offensive lineman at the University of Illinois, announced his intention of entering the NFL draft on Tuesday.

Eric Crowhurst/Green’s trainer: “It’s really why you get into this profession training athletes specifically. It’s to see them get to the highest level,” said Eric Crowhurst of 360 Sports and Performance.

Crowhurst has been Green’s trainer since the lineman was in high school.

“When you have a hard worker like Kendrick, you know he’s going to continue to work hard and represent our area very well, once he gets to that level,” Crowhurst said.

The Peoria High School grad, who played guard and center at Illinois this season, was named a USA Today second-team All-American in December.

Green’s high school football coach said he talked to his former player as he was making his decision about the draft. Green could have returned to Illinois for his senior season in 2021.

“Some of the times as a freshman when he was out there playing varsity, and looked so small,” Peoria High School coach Tim Thornton recalled. “And (to see) how far he has come. The tough times he had then, how he’s powered through it, and pushed himself to become a bigger, better, stronger, faster player. It’s definitely a proud moment.”