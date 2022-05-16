PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a good, but quick trip home for Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green.

The former University of Illinois All-American offensive lineman conducted his second youth football clinic at his Alma mater, Peoria High School on Saturday. Then Sunday he had to go right back to Pittsburgh.

The center is getting ready for his second year in the NFL and his first without retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He’s working with quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett this offseason.

He thinks his second year in the league will be better than his first just based on experience alone.

“It was super fast,” Green said of the speed of the game as a rookie. “Being on the field with guys like Bobby Wagner, Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams. Guys I watched in high school. It’s great, I love it.

“I think once you do something a second time, it’s always better the second time. With that alone, I think I’ll be better.”