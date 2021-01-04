Green Signs With Agent, Ready To Represent Peoria In NFL

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois offensive lineman and Peoria High product Kendrick Green hopes to be playing in the NFL this time next year. Green declared for the 2021 NFL Draft Tuesday and signed with an agent Saturday. Kendrick will be represented by Clarity Sports International.

Green hopes to make it in the NFL and be a role model for kids in Peoria who have big dreams. His inspiration growing up was fellow Peoria High standout and NBA star Shaun Livingston. Green says he can’t wait to be that light for somebody else.

“Talking about Peoria being a football city now, just trying to enhance that culture and trying to make football an emphasis to kids in Peoria,” Green said. “I just really want to show that it can be done. Because I was in the same classrooms as kids are now. I just want to show that it’s a possibility.”

Green on kids in Peoria looking to him like he looked to Shaun Livingston: "Everybody looked up to Shaun. … He's from the same place as us. It's possible. That's a big reason why I always felt like it was possible for me and I can't wait to be that light for somebody else." https://t.co/phpJFCNonD — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) December 29, 2020

Green was a state champion and all-stater at Peoria High, then proved his skill as an All-American at U of I. He wants to represent Peoria, his friends and family at football’s highest level.

“I think no matter what, I’m a worker. Coming from where I come from, that’s another thing,” Green said. “I got people looking up to me at home who want to see me make it, too. People that have invested in me my whole life, so that’s everything that’s pushing me forward.”

The NFL Combine is scheduled for March, and the 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin the last week of April.