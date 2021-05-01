Green Talks Pittsburgh Future; Uphoff Heading to Green Bay

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria’s Kendrick g=Green is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers after being selected in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night with the No. 87 overall pick.

Here’s the scene at Green’s watch party as he gets the phone call from Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin, as Green shares the news with his family and friends. the steelers were selecting him.

Kendrick believes he is a great fit in Pittsburgh with a team who’s identity revolves around toughness and hard work. Kendrick says the Steelers plan for him to play center, here they have a vacancy after All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey retired after 11 seasons. That means Kendrick could be responsible for snapping the football to two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Elsewhere, the third day of the NFL Draft passed as ISU product Christian Uphoff did not hear his name selected. However, the former Washington High standout was quickly snatched in the undrafted free agent market.

According to a report by NFL Network, Uphoff will sign a contract with the Green Bay Packers. Uphoff was viewed as one of the top safeties undrafted free agents available.