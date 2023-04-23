PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Peoria Rivermen saw the season, and the career of their beloved captain Alec Hagaman come to an end Sunday night after a Game 3 semifinal loss to Roanoke 5-3.

The Rivermen fell behind 3-0 after the first period and could not recover. With 5 minutes left in the third, they made it 4-3 but Roanoke would score on an empty net.

“Even though we went down 3-0, we never gave up. We kept pushing and pushing. Unfortunately, we didn’t gert the bounces to go our way. I thinkl we had a heckuva playoff series. This group never quits and I hope a lot of guys come back next year and continue on the tradition of the Rivermen winning.” Alec Hagaman

After the game ended, Hagaman took off his jersey and left it at center ice