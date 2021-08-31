Hall Of Fame Coach Hal Chiodo Back On The Sidelines

COLFAX, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After retiring and moving to Florida, Hal Chiodo and his wife Anita were bored. So they moved back to central Illinois to be close to family… and went back to what they knew best.

“My wife went back to work at Carle Hospital and I thought that the most fun I’ve ever had coaching was at Lexington at the smaller school and so this came open and everything just kind of fell in to place and it’s just been a dream,” Chiodo said.

Chiodo is the new head coach at Ridgeview-Lexington. Hal coached at Lexington from 1992 through 1995, then spent 13 years at Morton, leading the Potters to the playoffs 12 times. The Hall of Fame coach says he’s beyond excited to be back on the sidelines.

“It is extremely fulfilling and I just thank God that this opportunity happened. I just kind of felt like it was meant to be,” Chiodo said. “Everything has worked out very well and we are having a lot fun with it. And I think it’s going to be very good for both of these schools as well.”

Chiodo says he feels right at home back on the sidelines at Ridgeview-Lexington. His favorite thing about being a coach once again? The relationships he’s creating with his players.

“The kids have been awesome. Extremely respectful, they don’t want to dissapoint. And they are very close as a team, these guys really, really like each other, they are like family,” Chiodo added. “This is kind of what I am all about and this is what I enjoy doing, so I couldn’t be happier.”

He’s back on the sidelines, and Hal Chiodo is very happy.