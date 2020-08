PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Richwoods junior Jack Hammerton fired a 67 Monday at Madison Golf Course to lead the Knights to the Peoria Boys City Golf title.

Hammerton’s 67 earned him medalist honors, besting Notre Dame’s Bradley Schifeling round of 71.

Richwoods won the team competition with a score of 305, just one stroke better than Notre Dame at 306. Peoria Christian takes third place with a team total of 340.