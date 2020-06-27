Hard Work Pays Off: Sandage to Western Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Colton Sandage says things happen for a reason. His senior year at Bloomington he tore his ACL during football season, puting his basketball career in doubt. After de-commiting from a scholarship at Texas Arlington, Sandage wound up at junior college power Vincennes, where he won a national championship and changed his future.

“It was kind of just a blessing in disguise honestly,” Sandage said. “Obviously things in Texas didn’t work out and I ended up at probably the best junior college program in the nation. It really elevated my game.”

Colton’s hard work will finally pay off, as he gets to test his skills at the Division One level when he joins Western Illinois this fall.

“Western called and everybody around me was like, ‘We’re going to have a really good team and this is a great situation for you, you can really make a name for yourself and put Western back on the map,'” Sandage said.

Colton will be one of many new faces in Macomb this year at Western Illinois, with new head coach Rob Jeter taking the reigns of the program. Colton is excited for all the new players and coaches that he will be playing with this upcoming year.

“We’re all really excited, we know there is high expectations within ourselves, there will be with the media and everything,” Sandage added. “Just the players we are bringing in, it’s a program changing class for real, we can really make some noise with this team.”

After overcoming injuries and battling through the grind of junior college ball, Sandage is ecstatic to have a chance to play at the highest level of college basketball. He hopes to help usher in a new era of basketball at Western.

“I’ve been through so much, just to finally get back to that level and show myself, that’s all I want to do,” Sandage said.