NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophomore Alayna Briggs had eight kills and senior Addie Beekman added seven more to lead Hartsburg-Emden to a two-set win in the class 1A state volleyball semifinals at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

The Stags won 25-15, 25-13, to advance to the state title match Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Celia Cross added 17 assists for Hartem, which will play Galena for the 1A title.