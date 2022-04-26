BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois Wesleyan softball team plays its home games at Inspiration Field. That’s a fitting name; Washington High School product Hayley Earl stars for the Titans and is proving to be an inspiration to many.

“I have Branchiootorenal syndrome, my right ear is deaf. It’s something so simple as just being deaf in one ear,” Earl said. “Not a lot people really notice it because I still am hearing and I still can understand people.”

Not only is Hayley the team’s lead communicator as an All-Conference catcher, but she has also been recognized as the winner of the CCIW’s Perseverance Award, named after former conference commissioner Chris Martin who also has hearing loss.

“It’s truly special to be compared to someone who has contributed so much to the CCIW and so it’s just an absolute honor,” Earl said.

“When you think about perseverance and a joyful perseverance, anytime that you watch Hayley Earl on the field or off the field, she has the biggest smile on her face,” Illinois Wesleyan softball coach Tiffany Prager said. “And it’s true to who she is.”

Earl will graduate in May and head to the University of Kansas to be a grad assistant and pursue a master’s degree in sports management. With the end goal of being able to give back, like many did for her.

“I absoutely would love to be a coach. They just act as great role models for me and that’s kind of the same experience I want to have for the younger generation,” Earl said. “Being able to be advocating for people who suffer those slight disabilities and can still do all the great things that I have done in my life so far. And I hope to continue doing more.”