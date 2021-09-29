He May Not Be Superman, But He’s Morton’s Super Seth

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Seth Glatz is typically exhausted after every football game.

That’s fine. That’s how he likes it.

His goal is to be stronger at the end of the game than at kickoff.

“I have to keep getting stronger as the game goes on,” Glatz said. “To show my teammates we have to get it done in the fourth quarter.

The Morton senior had five touchdowns in a game at Canton this season, he’s scored nine in just the last three weeks. And the running back is averaging better than 200 yards rushing a game.

“He runs extremely hard. He’s tough, he’s physical,” said Morton football coach Tim Brielly. “He’s the whole package as a high school-aged back.”

Glatz is trying to run Morton back into the playoffs. His junior season didn’t include a playoff when the Illinois High School Association shorted the schedule to six games without a state postseason due to COVID concerns.

It’s playoffs or bust for him in his final year of high school football. Morton (3-2) hosts state-ranked Mid-Illini Conference leader Metamora (5-0) on Friday.

“COVID make everything go by so quickly,” Glatz said of the final two years of his high school eligibility. “I have to have a great senior year and keep producing.”

When Glatz first started playing tackle football in JFL he used to wear Superman socks under his uniform. He says that stopped when he got to high school but he says he still challenges himself to have Superman-like performances every Friday night.

“I have a mindset that I have to be the best on the field for our team to be where we are,” Glatz said. “I just have to have the right mindset to do what I can do. Go out there and do it.”